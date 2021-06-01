-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 2,724,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $5,623,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

