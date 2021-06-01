BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.
BIGC traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,094. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.