BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

BIGC traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,094. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock valued at $103,954,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

