NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. NN posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 297,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. NN has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

