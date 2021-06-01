Brokerages Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $161.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $645.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,173. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

