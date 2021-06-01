fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.63 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 9,576,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,850. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.81.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

