CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,696 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 456,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,624. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

