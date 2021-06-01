Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Target Price at $45.20

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.48. 1,506,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

