Sharder Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $188,269.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.60 or 0.01017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.09796179 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

