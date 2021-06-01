Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.13

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 40244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

