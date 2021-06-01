Ravi Narula Sells 4,750 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of Ooma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50.

Shares of OOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 127,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,968. The stock has a market cap of $450.29 million, a PE ratio of -161.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 64,450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Ooma by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

