Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 709,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,099. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 538,576 shares of company stock worth $20,807,547 in the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

