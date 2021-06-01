Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNDM stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

