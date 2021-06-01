Peercoin (PPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,332.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003865 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a market cap of $38.04 million and $46,332.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,964,209 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

