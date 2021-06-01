K21 24-Hour Volume Hits $656,067.00 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00006497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, K21 has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. K21 has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $656,067.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00083402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01017620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.44 or 0.09813407 BTC.

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,789,907 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

