Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

