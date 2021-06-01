Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.25

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 12634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

