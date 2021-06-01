A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.28

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 97861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

