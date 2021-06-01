Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.14

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 944049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

