SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.54

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 2960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

