Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.05

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 72913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.54.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.