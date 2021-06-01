Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in IMV by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IMV by 1,747.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

