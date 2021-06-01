Analysts Set Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT at $32.50

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. 62,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,665. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $486.79 million, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

