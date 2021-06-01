LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $70.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,542. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in LivePerson by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LivePerson by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. 504,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,175. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

