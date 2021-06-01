Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.08. 1,934,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,092. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.