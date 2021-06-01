Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Saedene K. Ota Acquires 1,800 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. 159,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

