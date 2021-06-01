Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Insider Sells $16,639.87 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) insider William E. Iv Delaney sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $16,639.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

