Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Frank A. Holler Sells 11,064 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 246,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,538. The stock has a market cap of $758.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.