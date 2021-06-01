John V. Balen Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,380.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CDLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 2.58. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.