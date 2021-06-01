Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Shares of ASND stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.53. The company had a trading volume of 329,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $131,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

