KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $184.33 or 0.00509207 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00083410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.01014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.48 or 0.09791382 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.