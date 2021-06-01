ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several research analysts have commented on AETUF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.