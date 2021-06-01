Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBJHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$3.12 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.12.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

