Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-$107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

SYPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 207,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $76,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.