Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $278,600.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,989. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $20,815,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

