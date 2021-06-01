Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Williams Companies (WMB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – The Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 7,934,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get The Williams Companies Inc alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.