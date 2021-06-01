Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $417,089.60 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 4,704,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,304. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
