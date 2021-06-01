Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $417,089.60 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 4,704,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,304. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.63.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.