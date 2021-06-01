Lauren R. Hobart Sells 32,582 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. 1,802,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

