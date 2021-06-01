Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,881,386.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $2,653,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $2,724,400.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $1,369,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,390,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. 2,189,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,358. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

