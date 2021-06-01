Luis Felipe Huerta Sells 35,785 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 35,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $577,927.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GATO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,356. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

