HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $835.94 million and $1.24 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.01015011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.52 or 0.09783856 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 835,602,321 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

