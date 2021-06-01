Polkadot Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $22.71 or 0.00062525 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00296917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.36 or 0.00994935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00978207 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,079,534,601 coins and its circulating supply is 944,010,486 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

