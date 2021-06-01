Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

