UniLayer (LAYER) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 78,066,598.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.65 or 0.01015011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.52 or 0.09783856 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

