$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. 955,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,233. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,874,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Element Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

