Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.46 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.62.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.13. 799,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,614. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

