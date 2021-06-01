Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.37. 19,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

