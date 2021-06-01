Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) Head to Head Survey

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% AerCap -7.99% 8.56% 1.81%

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and AerCap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.66 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.70 AerCap $4.49 billion 1.74 -$298.57 million $11.04 5.44

Custom Truck One Source has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerCap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Custom Truck One Source and AerCap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.79%. Given AerCap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Summary

AerCap beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.