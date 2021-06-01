Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $119.09 million and $4.17 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00297713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00188974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.17 or 0.00990973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 118,731,361 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

