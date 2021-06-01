West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $349.29

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $349.29 and last traded at $340.16, with a volume of 297137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

