Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.64

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1156573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at $594,261,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,563,033 shares of company stock valued at $22,379,207. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after buying an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 502,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

